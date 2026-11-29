We will also take a look at what happened with the Solana ETFs last week after the green wave during the previous one.

For the first time in November, the spot XRP ETFs managed to end a week in the green after a strong finish on Wednesday and Friday, while the underlying asset’s price struggled well below $1.00.

This impressive performance comes at a sensitive time for the spot crypto ETFs, as the BTC and ETH funds keep bleeding. The SOL ETFs have also turned red.

XRP ETFs Defy the Slump

The exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of the popular cross-border token managed to post green weeks and months for nearly their entire existence of just over a year before the trend changed in November 2026. As reported on a couple of occasions during the month, the financial vehicles had failed to record a single green day since October 29.

This led to three consecutive weeks in the red, with total net outflows of over $30 million in that period. However, there’s finally some light at the end of the XRP ETF tunnel. Although the past week started on a familiar note, with $2.49 million in net outflows on Monday, investors returned on Wednesday with $4.07 million in net inflows.

After a holiday break on Thursday, they poured in another $5.40 million on Friday. Tuesday was a no-flow day, so the week ended with nearly $7 million in net inflows. At the same time, the ETFs tracking BTC and ETH continue to be deep in the red.

The month is still likely to be in the red for just the second time in the history of the XRP ETFs, unless investors decide to allocate at least $24 million on Monday alone.

Meanwhile, the underlying token was rejected at $1.00 this week and is currently fighting to stay above $0.90.

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SOL ETFs Back in Red

The Solana ETFs managed to be in the same spot as the XRP ETFs the week before, being the only crypto-focused funds in the green. However, they have fallen out of investors’ grace. The business week began with $3.83 million in net outflows, followed by a minor $750,000 in net inflows. After a $0.00 day on Wednesday and a market break on Thursday, investors pulled out $871,000 on Friday. Consequently, the week ended with net outflows of almost $4 million.

The broader picture around the SOL ETFs is quite bleak. Aside from the previous green week, the funds have been deep in the red since early October, marking seven out of eight weeks with more net outflows. The cumulative net totals have dropped from $1.61 billion to $1.41 billion within this timeframe.

SOL’s price has also suffered, dumping 27% in the past month to $70 as of press time.