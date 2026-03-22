Ripple (XRP) ETF Flows Weekly: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next

Here's the good news on the XRP ETF front. However, the asset was rejected mid-week.

The spot exchange-traded funds tracking the performance of the second-largest altcoins managed to close the week in the green for the first time in March, but the actual numbers were far from impressive.

Meanwhile, the underlying asset attempted a notable breakout during the week, only to be rejected and driven south toward its starting position.

Green but Unimpressive

Recall the initial trading days of the spot XRP ETFs. The first one, Canary Capital’s XRPC, saw the light of day in mid-November and broke the 2025 record for a debut-day trading volume. Four more such funds followed suit, and they went on a massive green streak of well over a month, seeing only net inflows.

The financial vehicles attracted more than $1 billion before the end of the year, with the total net inflows for November standing at $666.61 million and $500 million for December. However, that’s where the tides turned. January 7 was the first day in the red, and a few more, even worse examples were observed in the same month.

The total net inflows dropped significantly, to $15.59 million in January and $58 million in February. However, March has been deep in the red for now, with more than $31.5 million leaving the funds. The good news for the past week is that it ended in the green – for the first time this month. The bad news, though, is that the actual inflows were quite negligible at just $636,480. Nowhere near the millions seen previously.

Additionally, two of the trading days saw no action, with $0.00 reportable inflows for March 18 and March 19.

XRP Progress Halted

Ripple’s cross-border token joined the overall market-wide rally in the middle of the week. It skyrocketed from approximately $1.42 to a monthly high of over $1.60, before it was stopped and pushed south to $1.55 at first. However, the market conditions worsened in the following days, especially in the past 12 hours, and XRP dipped below $1.40 earlier today.

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Although it has rebounded slightly to over that level, it has still erased all weekly gains and sits at approximately the same spot as it did last Sunday.

Popular analyst Ali Martinez weighed in on the asset’s price performance and provided a chart that could “offer a strong buying opportunity for XRP” once it touches the ascending trendline.

This trendline could offer a strong buying opportunity for $XRP! pic.twitter.com/rdyxCeal1s — Ali Charts (@alicharts) March 20, 2026