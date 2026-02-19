Ripple (XRP) Drops 5% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips to $67K: Market Watch
Bitcoin’s struggles since the beginning of the business week continued in the past 24 hours as the asset dipped below $66,000 before rebounding slightly to $67,000 as of now.
Most altcoins are in the red as well, with ETH losing the $2,000 support once again. XRP is among the poorest performers among the larger caps.
BTC Down to $67K
Although the primary cryptocurrency bounced off immediately on February 6 when it plunged to a 15-month low at $60,000 to $72,000, it has been unable to stage a more profound recovery since then. Just the opposite, it was rejected several times at the $71,000-$72,000 resistance, with the latest example taking place over the past weekend.
At the time, BTC jumped to $71,000 and was close to breaking above it. However, the bears quickly intercepted the move and drove the asset south to $67,000 on Tuesday. The adverse price moves continued yesterday, and bitcoin dipped below $66,000 for the first time since last Friday.
It managed to rebound since that weekly low, and now sits at $67,000. However, this still means that it’s over 1.5% down on the day. Its market capitalization has fallen below $1.340 trillion, while its dominance over the alts struggles below 56.5% on CG.
Alts Back in Red
Almost all altcoins are in the red once again today. Ethereum’s adventure above $2,000 was short-lived once again, and the asset is back below it as of press time. XRP and SOL have dropped the most from the larger caps, with losses of nearly 5%. As a result, XRP trades inches above $1.40 while SOL is down to $82.
DOGE, ADA, BNB, LINK, and CC are also in the red by up to 4%, while ZEC has plunged by 8.5% to $260. Further losses are evident from M and Hash, both of which have dumped by more than 10%.
The total crypto market cap has erased another $50 billion daily and is down to $2.370 trillion on CG.
