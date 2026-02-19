Dark Mode
Ripple (XRP) Drops 5% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Slips to $67K: Market Watch

M, HASH, and ZEC have plunged the most in the past 24 hours.
Jordan Lyanchev

Bitcoin’s struggles since the beginning of the business week continued in the past 24 hours as the asset dipped below $66,000 before rebounding slightly to $67,000 as of now.

Most altcoins are in the red as well, with ETH losing the $2,000 support once again. XRP is among the poorest performers among the larger caps.

BTC Down to $67K

Although the primary cryptocurrency bounced off immediately on February 6 when it plunged to a 15-month low at $60,000 to $72,000, it has been unable to stage a more profound recovery since then. Just the opposite, it was rejected several times at the $71,000-$72,000 resistance, with the latest example taking place over the past weekend.

At the time, BTC jumped to $71,000 and was close to breaking above it. However, the bears quickly intercepted the move and drove the asset south to $67,000 on Tuesday. The adverse price moves continued yesterday, and bitcoin dipped below $66,000 for the first time since last Friday.

It managed to rebound since that weekly low, and now sits at $67,000. However, this still means that it’s over 1.5% down on the day. Its market capitalization has fallen below $1.340 trillion, while its dominance over the alts struggles below 56.5% on CG.

BTCUSD Feb 19. Source: TradingView
Alts Back in Red

Almost all altcoins are in the red once again today. Ethereum’s adventure above $2,000 was short-lived once again, and the asset is back below it as of press time. XRP and SOL have dropped the most from the larger caps, with losses of nearly 5%. As a result, XRP trades inches above $1.40 while SOL is down to $82.

DOGE, ADA, BNB, LINK, and CC are also in the red by up to 4%, while ZEC has plunged by 8.5% to $260. Further losses are evident from M and Hash, both of which have dumped by more than 10%.

The total crypto market cap has erased another $50 billion daily and is down to $2.370 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview Feb 19. Source: QuantifyCrypto
Jordan Lyanchev
Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.