Popular analysts highlight $2.71 and $2.75 as key support levels, envisioning upside potential toward $3.60 if buying pressure builds.

Some traders predict XRP could mirror its 2017 breakout and even aim for new all-time highs. Optimism is fueled by rumors of more US spot XRP ETFs following the launch of XRPR, which debuted with over $37M in first-day volume.

Gearing up for a New Pump?

Ripple’s XRP has followed the overall pullback of the cryptocurrency market, with its price tumbling by 8% in the past seven days. At the start of the business week, it dropped as low as $2.78 before rebounding to the current $2.85.

The popular analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP successfully defended the critical support zone at $2.71, claiming this gives it a chance to jump back to $3.60 in the short term.

$XRP defended $2.71 support. Now watching for buying pressure to drive a rebound to $3.60.

For their part, X user CRYPTOWZRD set $2.75 as the main daily support target. The analyst еnvisioned one more retest of $2.88, which could potentially result in a further price increase.

How About a New ATH?

Other market observers have outlined even more bullish predictions. The X user Galaxy claimed that XRP’s price has recently consolidated in the same fashion it did back in 2017, or shortly before experiencing a gigantic rally.

“It will run again above all time highs when people least expect it,” the analyst added.

Dark Defender (an X user who often touches upon XRP’s price movements) also chipped in. In their view, the asset is nearing completion of the corrective action and is on the verge of a lift-off.

“After this consolidation, and reclaiming $3.333, nothing will be able to stop what’s coming,” Dark Defender forecasted.

Meanwhile, X user John Squire spread the rumor that additional spot XRP ETFs may receive a green light in the United States as early as this week. Such a development is likely to increase the interest in the asset and positively impact its price.

Recall that in mid-September, REX-Osprey introduced XRPR, marking the debut of the first spot XRP ETF in the US market. Its start was more than positive as it generated a trading volume of over $37 million on day one.