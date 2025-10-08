Ripple (XRP) Crash Coming This Week? Analysts Warn Below $2.72 Risk

XRP trades near $2.85, testing key $2.72 support. Analysts warn of breakdown if it closes below $2.69, with $2.22 as next target.

XRP is under pressure as it nears a key support level at $2.72. The token is trading around $2.85 after a drop of nearly 5% in the past 24 hours.

Consequently, the move follows a clear rejection from overhead resistance, which has capped recent rallies.

Traders Watching the $2.72 Support Level

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared a chart showing XRP moving within a descending triangle. This pattern is defined by flat support at the bottom and lower highs pressing down from the top. It often signals a squeeze in price and a possible breakout once the structure is completed.

Price is now sitting just above support. A move down to $2.72 would mark another test of this level. If buyers step in, XRP could bounce toward $3. If not, a breakdown below $2.72 could open the door to lower prices. The $2.72 level has held since July, making it a point of focus for traders.

Peter Brandt Flags Breakdown Trigger

Market veteran Peter Brandt posted a side-by-side chart showing XRP’s current setup next to a similar pattern from 1946. The historical chart, showing Revere Copper & Brass, broke down after several failed attempts to move higher. Brandt compared the structure and noted,

“ONLY IF it closes below 2.69 (then I’ll be a hater), then it should drop to 2.22.”

In XRP’s case, the same setup appears to be forming. The trigger level Brandt points to is $2.68743. If price closes below that line, it would confirm a breakdown and could lead to a fall toward $2.22.

On the 4-hour chart, XRP remains near the lower Bollinger Band, showing continued selling pressure. The middle band, near $2.96, now acts as resistance. Price has failed to recover above that point.

The MACD is also trending lower. The MACD line is still below the signal line, and the histogram remains in red. There is no sign of a reversal at the moment.

Sentiment and Market News

As recently reported by CryptoPotato, XRP is seeing its “highest level of retail FUD” since U.S. trade tariff news six months ago. This spike in fear could be weighing on short-term demand.

Meanwhile, GraniteShares has filed for an XRP-based ETF in the U.S. The filing includes both 3x long and 3x short products, allowing traders to bet on either side of the price. The application comes as XRP tests a key support area.