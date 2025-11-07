Ripple (XRP) Bulls Celebrated Too Early: Analysts Expect One More Painful Drop

The market may have gotten ahead of itself after the Ripple and Mastercard partnership headlines. Experts have now warned that XRP’s correction remains incomplete despite the brief spike nearing $2.45.

In fact, data points to one more flush lower before any proper relief rally.

XRP’s Double-Bottom Setup

According to crypto market analyst CasiTrades, the brief upside move only pushed the asset into the extreme boundary of where subwave 4 could extend, and the immediate rejection from that level further validated her ongoing count. She found that all candle closes remained below the previous Wave 1 low, preserving the structure and keeping the plan intact.

CasiTrades reiterated that the Wave 3 low at $2.05 still has not been tested sufficiently, and expects the price to return to that region, which also aligns with the Fibonacci macro 0.5 retrace level.

In such a scenario, a final subwave 5 down to $2.05 should complete the Wave 3 structure, after which a larger Wave 4 retracement to around $2.36 is anticipated, followed by a final Wave 5 lower. The analyst said that this could form a double-bottom style support test, creating a cleaner completion to the correction phase.

For now, XRP could target the $2.05 region while the alternative path, which would send price deeper toward the 0.618 retracement, is still technically valid but becoming less likely as more subwaves print. Moreover, the RSI also appears to be aligning with XRP’s revisit to the $2.05 level.

XRP Lost Its Mastercard Rally Almost Instantly

Ripple’s latest push into regulated card settlement rails generated a brief sentiment lift this week, but the price chart now shows the asset has lost those gains. Ripple announced at its Swell 2025 event on Wednesday that it is partnering with Mastercard, WebBank, and Gemini to pilot using its RLUSD stablecoin to settle fiat credit card transactions over a public blockchain.

You may also like:

In the pilot, WebBank, which happens to be the issuer of the Gemini Credit Card, will explore routing Mastercard settlement flows via RLUSD on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), which would be one of the first examples of a US chartered bank settling card payments using a regulated USD stablecoin on a public chain.

The news initially helped XRP notch a mild uptick on November 6th, but it has since reversed. At press time, XRP is trading at $2.18, down roughly 5% over the past 24 hours.