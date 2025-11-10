Ripple (XRP): Breakout or Bull Trap After a Big Daily Spike? Analysts Weigh In

Ripple’s XRP jumped over 10% in the last 24 hours, trading around $2.50 at press time. This move follows a sharp rebound from under $2.20 earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, trading volume also climbed above $4 billion, raising fresh debate on whether the move signals the start of a rally or just a short-term reaction.

Patterns Repeat, But Confirmation Needed

Analysts have been tracking a familiar price pattern in XRP for over a year. The token has shown a habit of moving sideways for long periods before breaking out in strong bursts. A similar structure formed in 2023 and again in 2025, with the price currently consolidating in a wide range between $1.90 and $3.50.

According to ChartNerd, XRP may be nearing another expansion phase. “The Staircase to Valhalla” chart shared by the analyst outlines potential price targets at $8, $13, and $27, if the breakout holds. The setup is based on a symmetrical triangle that XRP appears to have exited, along with support from long-term trendlines.

$XRP: Targets = $8 > $13 > $27 🎯

This macro fractal of mine will keep being pulled out of the hat unless it’s invalidated. Time is our good friend here. Ever so close to takeoff 🚀 pic.twitter.com/uYNdymEQzw — 🇬🇧 ChartNerd 📊 (@ChartNerdTA) November 10, 2025

Resistance Levels Draw Attention

Traders are focused on $2.4, a level that has acted as resistance in recent sessions, according to CRYPTOWZRD. A move above this line could open the way to $2.55. Daily resistance is marked at $2.75, with $2.27 as nearby support. These zones are being watched on lower timeframes, especially as Bitcoin continues to influence broader market moves.

Recent candles on the daily and weekly charts showed signs of buying pressure, but price action remains undecided. Some traders say a push from BTC could trigger stronger movement in XRP, while others are waiting for a clean breakout before committing.

Selling Pressure Still in Play

Recent blockchain data shows some concern among long-term holders. Metrics from Glassnode revealed that seasoned wallets have been selling during pullbacks—unusual behavior when compared to earlier market cycles. At the same time, large holders sold over 500,000 tokens in just two days, raising questions about broader market sentiment.

Despite the selling, XRP bounced strongly after recent political headlines. A statement from former President Donald Trump, promising $2,000 stimulus checks and a government reopening, appeared to lift crypto markets broadly. XRP’s quick rise followed soon after, bringing it back near the $2.50 level.

Moreover, several asset managers, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and 21Shares, submitted amended S-1 filings this week for proposed spot XRP ETFs. These updates include standard language designed to fit SEC review procedures. All five funds have now been listed on the DTCC, a key step toward any potential launch.

The submissions are being made at a time when the demand of institutional investors for XRP seems to be increasing. This is similar to the situation with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, where the updates were eventually followed by approvals. It is still uncertain whether the SEC will give a positive response this time, but the whole process seems to be moving forward.