Ripple (XRP) Breakout Confirmed? Analyst Sets the Next Big Target

Ripple’s cross-border token has declined by nearly 7% over the past week, yet numerous analysts remain optimistic that a renewed uptrend could be on the horizon.

Many believe the price could shift into an “up-only” phase from here, while others expect a substantial pullback before any major increase.

‘Breakout Confirmed’

As of press time, XRP trades at around $1.38 (per CoinGecko), boasting a market capitalization of approximately $86 billion. While the current level marks a clear drop from the local top seen earlier in August, Ali Martinez still views it as a constructive development.

The popular analyst observed the asset’s price action and assumed that the breakout was confirmed after XRP supposedly “cleared resistance.” He thinks the next target is $1.70.

Shortly after, Martinez touched on the token again, praising the solid institutional interest, which signals “a notable increase in demand.” Spot XRP ETFs have indeed attracted significant capital lately. Last week, for instance, the inflows exceeded $110 million for the first time since December, 2025. Moreover, the ETFs have recorded nine consecutive green days, something last observed eight months ago.

Other analysts recently making XRP bets include X users Diana and XRP Update. The former claimed that the asset currently sits directly on the $1.38 support and the next Elliot wave targets point to a short-term surge to $1.88 and an eventual explosion to $7.07.

“There’s another interesting signal on the 4H chart: RSI has recovered to roughly 47.5 and moved back ABOVE its signal line near 44.7. That means momentum is attempting to turn bullish again while XRP is STILL sitting near support – very different from chasing the move when RSI was above 80,” the analyst added.

For their part, XRP Update opined that the token has broken out of a downtrend and could now be gearing up for a wild rally toward $2.50, $3.50, $6, and finally $13.

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Going South?

It is important to note that some analysts, like Crypto Lens, expect XRP to tumble before posting new gains. In their view, the asset may first retreat to $1.17, then begin a new bull run toward $1.90, $3.10, and $5.20. For their part, ChartNerd opined that XRP failed to reclaim its 50-week EMA for the second week in a row.