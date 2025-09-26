TL;DR

XRP sits at resistance near $2.70, with traders eyeing either $3.20 breakout or $2.20 support.

Analysts track triangle compression and wave corrections, showing pressure building for XRP’s next major move.

Liquidity pools below $3 raise the risk of a shakeout, even as ETF approval boosts attention.

XRP Price Under Pressure

Ripple’s XRP is trading at around $2.76 with a daily trading volume of $8.66 billion. The token has fallen 3% in the last 24 hours and 9% over the past week. Traders are closely watching the current setup as XRP hovers near levels that could decide its next direction.

Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO framed the situation as two outcomes. “Are we going to pump down to $3.20 or a crash up to $2.20?” they asked. Their chart shows XRP consolidating inside a triangle, where resistance and support are compressing before a breakout.

The asset is testing resistance in the $2.65 – $2.70 range. A close above this band could clear the path toward the $3.20 level. If buyers fail to push higher, the price could face renewed pressure from sellers around this zone.

On the downside, support remains at the ascending trendline that has held since earlier this year. A breakdown could send XRP toward $2.20, a level where demand previously appeared. The broader chart shows ongoing consolidation, with momentum building toward a decisive move.

Analyst Views on Market Structure

Analyst CoinsKid described the move as part of a wave cycle. “I think XRP is in a complex wave 4 correction after an explosive 5-wave move up from the June low,” they said. They noted that wave 2 was a zig-zag, while wave 4 is showing a more complex shape.

The analyst pointed to a descending triangle pattern forming on the chart, with three lower highs compressing the price into support. While many triangles break down, he advised patience until expansion is confirmed. CoinsKid also stressed that “monumental support for XRP sits at the $1.90 June 22nd, 2025, low. If this support is lost, it changes the game completely.”

Liquidity and Market Conditions

Liquidity data adds another layer to the current picture. Steph is Crypto said,

BREAKING:#XRP LIQUIDITY IS STACKING UP BELOW $3. WHALES ARE HUNTING LONGS… pic.twitter.com/6gCYOVKDhj — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) September 26, 2025

A Coinglass heatmap shows leveraged long positions stacked just below $3, creating a liquidity pool that could pull the price lower. Larger players may drive the market down to trigger liquidations before building positions again.

At the same time, broader sentiment has been mixed. The SEC approval of the first U.S. XRP ETF provided a boost, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent warnings on valuations and higher Treasury yields have weighed on risk markets, including crypto. Traders now look to see whether XRP breaks above $2.70 or slips toward the lower end of its range.