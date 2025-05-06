TL;DR

XRP’s recent pullback hasn’t shaken investor confidence, with one market observer viewing the $2 zone as a buying opportunity.

Whales have been making bold moves, scooping up almost one billion tokens in a month, as there are rising expectations that a spot XRP ETF could see the light of day in the US this year.

Time to Buy?

Ripple’s XRP recorded explosive price growth towards the end of 2024, rising from approximately $0.55 to over $2 in a matter of weeks. The positive performance continued at the start of the new year, with the price almost matching its all-time high of $3.40 on January 16. This coincided with the overall bull run of the crypto market witnessed around Donald Trump’s inauguration as America’s 47th President.

In the following months, though, XRP lost some steam. It experienced enhanced volatility and eventually settled at the current $2.10 (per CoinGecko’s data).

Despite the downtrend, some popular analysts remain unfazed and see the ongoing condition as a buying opportunity. One example is the X user Captain Faibik, who thinks that XRP at $2 “is an absolute gift.” They also presented a potential bullish scenario in which the price could surge to nearly $5 in the near future.

Meanwhile, Crypto Tony told their over 520,000 followers on X that they “remain long above $2,” hoping for the bulls to reverse the recent slump.

Dark Defender and John Squire also chipped in. The former set short-term targets of $4.40 and $6.30 but warned that investors should keep an eye on the important $2 level. For his part, Squire argued that XRP “is not dead” but “loading,” describing the asset as “the biggest sleeping giant in crypto.”

The Return of the Whales

Recently, large investors went on a massive buying spree, accumulating around 900 million XRP in the span of a month. The USD equivalent of the stash is just south of $2 billion.

Additionally, the number of addresses holding more than 10,000 XRP peaked at a record of above 300,000. X user Amonyx labeled this as “insanely bullish” as it serves as “absolute proof of surging investor confidence.”

After recent developments, the official end of the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC seems only a formality, and the event is unlikely to cause any price fluctuations for XRP.

As such, investors have shifted their focus toward the potential launch of a spot XRP ETF in America, which could drive further interest in the asset and push its price up. Those curious to explore what has happened on that front can take a look at our dedicated article here.

Polymarket estimates that the approval odds before the end of 2025 stand at around 77%. So, who knows, maybe that’s what the whales have been filling their bags for.