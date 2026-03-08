Ripple Whales Take Control of XRP Trading as Key Metric Signals Potential Rally

The transactions on the XRP Ledger has been growing lately, while one analyst explained the importance of the XRP/BTC pair.

Although it was rejected at $2.40 at the beginning of the year, crashed hard in the following month, and even its rebound attempt was halted at $1.65, XRP is still primed for upcoming gains, noted a few analysts on X.

The factors that could propel an impressive rally are whales’ behavior and the growing network usage of the XRP Ledger. Additionally, the XRP/BTC trading pair has reached a pivotal moment that could determine the future price moves of Ripple’s token.

Whales Dominate

Analyst CW indicated that the transactions on the XRP Ledger have been growing lately, which they categorized as a “positive signal” in the current macro conditions. This is because investors generally abandon the market and transactions decrease during bear phases. However, a rise in this metric now is a pattern that precedes a price rally.

Transactions on the $XRP ledger are increasing. In general, in a bear market, investors leave market and transactions decrease. An increase in transactions is a pattern that before a rally. The transaction count, which had been declining since December 2024, is now increasing… pic.twitter.com/g7jkYZQWA8 — CW (@CW8900) March 7, 2026

In another post, the analyst outlined the significance of big whales in the XRP ecosystem. They noted that these large market participants continue to dominate XRP trading, maintaining a buying trend. CW added that they continue to accumulate tokens at prices below $2.40.

This is also regarded as a bullish signal for the underlying asset, as whales typically make sizeable purchases that reduce the immediate selling pressure. Moreover, retail investors tend to follow whales.

The XRP/BTC Pair

In a post titled “The Hidden Liquidity Cycle,” analyst EGRAG CRYPTO explained that the XRP/BTC pair demonstrates when “capital rotates” from the market leader to the altcoins. Historically, “XRP explodes” when this happens.

After noting that the green zone (in the chart below) is where XRP had become “extremely overextended” and a likely crash against BTC is coming, and the red area is the opposite, the analyst added that Ripple’s token is currently in the accumulation phase of the current cycle.

#XRP / #BTC – The Hidden Liquidity Cycle 🔄: This chart is extremely important. 🧵1/13 Because #XRP/#BTC tells us whether #XRP will outperform #BTC, not just whether #XRP rises in #USD. And when you zoom out… A powerful liquidity cycle begins to appear. Let’s break it down. pic.twitter.com/LygPphS5pX — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) March 7, 2026

If it breaks above the silver line, currently positioned at around 0.00003600 SAT, its rally is expected to begin. XRP/BTC is trading around 0.00002000 SAT as of press time.

EGRAG explained, though, that the XRP/BTC liquidity pair tends to move in long 7-8-year cycles, so this anticipated rally could take a while before it reignites as it did in late 2024.