Ripple Whales Control Nearly 70% of Supply as XRP Eyes Major Breakout

Large XRP holders are continuing to accumulate even as the market remains sensitive to regulatory developments.

XRP climbed past $1.50 on Thursday as large holders added to their positions and traders reacted to fresh movement around the US CLARITY Act.

According to data shared by Santiment, the asset’s largest holders are sitting on more of the token than they have in eight years, with wallets holding at least 10 million XRP now controlling a combined 45.83 billion tokens, worth roughly $68.5 billion.

The Numbers Behind the Move

Santiment’s data shows that those whales collectively account for 68.5% of XRP’s circulating supply. That is not a minor data point, since a handful of large holders controlling such a large portion of any asset means their conviction often matters more than retail flow, and right now they appear to be betting on something specific.

That something could most likely be the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which was passed on May 14 by the US Senate Banking Committee 15-9 in a bipartisan vote. This cleared it for the next stage in Congress after months of delays.

The market response was immediate, with XRP posting gains of more than 7% on the day, going from around $1.43 to $1.54, a level it last hit in March. One analyst on X, writing under the handle Moon God, argued the move had broken a descending technical pattern that had been forming since February and called $1.52 and $1.60 as the next levels to watch.

Meanwhile, permabull EGRAG Crypto pointed to $1.80 as a more meaningful target, adding that XRP needs to reclaim and hold that level as macro support to confirm structural strength.

On the ETF side, the picture was also moving, with data from SoSoValue showing XRP ETFs pulling in $18.52 million in net inflows for the day, outpacing Ethereum and Solana ETFs, and improving significantly on the $5.31 million from May 12 and the zero showing on May 13.

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Bitwise’s XRP product alone accounted for $7 million, while Canary Capital’s XRPC fund added $4.87 million. Cumulative net inflows across all XRP ETF products have now reached $1.37 billion.

XRP Cools After CLARITY Jump

At the time of writing, XRP was trading around $1.46, up more than 5% in the past week and over 7% across 30 days but still some 5% off the high it hit following the CLARITY vote.

There is one note worth flagging, though: leverage on Binance has climbed to its highest level in two months, with the Estimated Leverage Ratio reaching approximately 0.179. That kind of build-up makes the market more sensitive to sudden moves in either direction.