Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse made a triumphant announcement on March 19, indicating that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had dropped its latest appeal in the legal case between the two entities, which essentially meant it had finally ended.

His statement was later confirmed by company CLO Stuart Alderoty, who explained that Ripple had also dropped its own appeal. Moreover, the company had to pay just $50 million, instead of the $125 million Judge Torres ruled or the $2 billion the SEC sought initially.

Garlinghouse described this as a win not only for his firm but the entire cryptocurrency industry, given the lawsuit’s significance and longevity. But is that really the case? We decided to ask a few industry experts for their opinion on the potential impact of the lawsuit’s closure.

Watershed Moment

Lingling Jiang, a partner of DWF Labs, was bullish overall for crypto after the case was resolved. She said the ending of such a lawsuit, that lasted for over four years and was essentially the cornerstone of the SEC’s entire war against crypto, is a ‘watershed moment’ for the company and for the entire industry.

She believes it marks the beginning of a long process that will help crypto receive more regulatory clarity in the States, which would be “crucial for building long-term institutional trust and driving innovation.”

With the burden of such a long, expensive, and potentially very damaging lawsuit out of sight, Jiang said Ripple can now focus on building its own brand, business, technology, and products, such as its recently launched stablecoin.

“I would regard this as a representation of what meaningful progression towards establishing greater legitimacy and institutional acceptance within the cryptocurrency ecosystem can look like,” she concluded.

US-based Firms to Thrive

Echoing in part Jiang’s words and a previous comment from Garlinghouse about US-based companies, Andrei Grachev, a managing partner at Falcon Finance, said such digital asset projects are now ‘positioning themselves to regain leadership in crypto infrastructure.’

Ripple’s legal clarity, Coinbase reportedly working on acquiring Deribit, and other similar developments on US soil point to an ‘incredibly bullish’ future for synthetic dollar protocols.

“If a regulated, U.S.-compliant Coinbase absorbs Deribit, it could accelerate the legitimisation of on-chain synthetic dollar markets—particularly those that mirror the risk profiles of traditional FX and interest rate derivatives. With deeper market rails and renewed confidence in regulatory clarity, we expect innovation and adoption in synthetic dollar protocols to surge—especially in regions hungry for stable, censorship-resistant value transfer,” – Grachev said.