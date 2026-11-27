Ripple Valuation Gap Hits 70% Across Two Funds, SEC Filing Shows
Recent filings covering September 30 made by two funds registered with the SEC have given Ripple very different valuations, with the gap in their estimates running to 70%.
The first, C1 Fund, holds more than 70,000 shares, which it values at approximately $90 apiece, while the second, Private Shares Fund, holds over 211,000 shares and puts their worth at around $300 each.
SEC Filings Put Ripple Shares Far Apart
A schedule of investments filed with the SEC on Monday by C1 Fund, which is a NYSE-listed closed-end fund trading under CFND, reported 70,665 Ripple shares worth $6.3 million. That works out to about $90 per share, which is a 42% drop from the $154 it paid for each of them on March 13, with the purchase coming two days after Ripple launched a share buyback that valued the payments firm at around $50 billion.
The filing, which covers the period up to September 30, classifies the holding as a level 3 asset, meaning that its valuation relies on inputs that cannot be observed directly in a public market.
C1’s latest mark also contrasts with an investor update it put out in April, where it noted that it had sold part of its Ripple position for a return of about 150% in less than four months. And at 16.50% of its portfolio, the remaining shares make up the second-largest chunk of the firm’s investments, only bettered by its stake in First American US Treasury Money Market Fund.
Meanwhile, the Private Share Fund, a $1.5 billion interval fund that allows investors to withdraw money only during set periods, reported 211,267 Ripple shares worth $63.3 million. That figure means the company values each share at about $300. It paid $18.4 million for the position in December 2018, having spent more than $87 per share.
XRP Still Shapes the Ripple Valuation Debate
Recall that Ripple is a private company, so investors cannot really compare the C1 and Private Share Fund estimates with a quoted share price. But when Ripple raised $500 million in a funding round in November 2025, the view by many investors, according to a Bloomberg report at the time, was that at least 90% of its net asset value was tied to XRP, with Ripple holding in its treasury tokens worth $124 billion.
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At the time of writing, the asset was changing hands near $0.95, having gone up by more than 4% in 24 hours. Nonetheless, XRP is still 26% lower than where it was one month ago and is almost 57% in the red year-on-year, taking it nearly 74% below its $3.65 all-time high from July 2025.
Even with the bleeding, analysts like Celal Kucuker haven’t given up on the Ripple token, saying it has “one of the best-looking charts in the market.” The sentiment came as the firm gained another banking foothold in Türkiye after partnering with lender Yapı Kredi to support its digital asset business.