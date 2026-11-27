C1 paid approximately $154 per Ripple share in March, while the Private Shares Fund acquired its stake in 2018 for rouhly $87 per share.

Recent filings covering September 30 made by two funds registered with the SEC have given Ripple very different valuations, with the gap in their estimates running to 70%.

The first, C1 Fund, holds more than 70,000 shares, which it values at approximately $90 apiece, while the second, Private Shares Fund, holds over 211,000 shares and puts their worth at around $300 each.

SEC Filings Put Ripple Shares Far Apart

A schedule of investments filed with the SEC on Monday by C1 Fund, which is a NYSE-listed closed-end fund trading under CFND, reported 70,665 Ripple shares worth $6.3 million. That works out to about $90 per share, which is a 42% drop from the $154 it paid for each of them on March 13, with the purchase coming two days after Ripple launched a share buyback that valued the payments firm at around $50 billion.

The filing, which covers the period up to September 30, classifies the holding as a level 3 asset, meaning that its valuation relies on inputs that cannot be observed directly in a public market.

C1’s latest mark also contrasts with an investor update it put out in April, where it noted that it had sold part of its Ripple position for a return of about 150% in less than four months. And at 16.50% of its portfolio, the remaining shares make up the second-largest chunk of the firm’s investments, only bettered by its stake in First American US Treasury Money Market Fund.

Meanwhile, the Private Share Fund, a $1.5 billion interval fund that allows investors to withdraw money only during set periods, reported 211,267 Ripple shares worth $63.3 million. That figure means the company values each share at about $300. It paid $18.4 million for the position in December 2018, having spent more than $87 per share.

XRP Still Shapes the Ripple Valuation Debate

Recall that Ripple is a private company, so investors cannot really compare the C1 and Private Share Fund estimates with a quoted share price. But when Ripple raised $500 million in a funding round in November 2025, the view by many investors, according to a Bloomberg report at the time, was that at least 90% of its net asset value was tied to XRP, with Ripple holding in its treasury tokens worth $124 billion.

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At the time of writing, the asset was changing hands near $0.95, having gone up by more than 4% in 24 hours. Nonetheless, XRP is still 26% lower than where it was one month ago and is almost 57% in the red year-on-year, taking it nearly 74% below its $3.65 all-time high from July 2025.

Even with the bleeding, analysts like Celal Kucuker haven’t given up on the Ripple token, saying it has “one of the best-looking charts in the market.” The sentiment came as the firm gained another banking foothold in Türkiye after partnering with lender Yapı Kredi to support its digital asset business.