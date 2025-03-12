TL;DR

Lawyer Fred Rispoli hints at a deal between Ripple and the SEC before April 16.

The former White House official Anthony Scaramucci recently claimed the regulator has already dropped the case against the crypto company.

Resolution in the Next Few Weeks?

Over the past several months, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) witnessed major leadership changes and dropped or paused numerous lawsuits against crypto businesses. However, the legal battle against Ripple remains ongoing.

And while the exact date when the two sides will shake hands on a mutual agreement can’t be predicted, the popular lawyer Fred Rispoli suggested such a development might occur before April 16. This date marks Ripple’s scheduled filing of their appellate brief.

Although there is no formal reason requiring it, it is reasonable to speculate that the SEC v. Ripple case is resolved–or at least something significant happens–before Ripple’s filing deadline of April 16, 2025. Let’s keep an eye on it…and hope. — Fred Rispoli (@freddyriz) March 11, 2025

The assumption triggered heated discussion on X (formerly known as Twitter). One user claimed that the case has been over for weeks but the announcement is yet to be released. Rispoli agreed to that thesis, adding that such deals usually happen behind closed doors.

Not long ago, Anthony Scaramucci took part in an interview during which he placed the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit among the ones the securities regulator has already dismissed. The host of the discussion – Scott Melker (known as The Wolf of All Streets) – shared the same viewpoint.

XRP Bulls Await the News

The eventual conclusion of the legal tussle is expected to cause enhanced volatility in the price of Ripple’s native token. A resolution that favors the company might propel a bull run for XRP, while the opposite scenario could result in a substantial downtrend. Developments in the lawsuit have historically triggered huge price swings for the asset.

Other factors that may benefit the bulls include the overall market resurgence and the possible launch of a spot XRP ETF in America.

The companies that have filed to introduce such an investment vehicle are Grayscale, 21Shares, WisdomTree, Bitwise, and others. Most recently, Franklin Templeton also joined the list.