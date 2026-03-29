Ripple Thrives, XRP Lags: When Will the Price Catch Up? (ChatGPT Maps Out Breakout Timeline)

XRP is down by almost double-digits in the past week, after it was recently rejected at $1.60.

Ripple has made the news on numerous occasions in the past month, striking big partnerships or aiming for licenses that will significantly expand its global reach.

However, the altcoin linked to the Ripple ecosystem continues to struggle to stage any meaningful recovery. As such, we decided to ask ChatGPT about its take on the matter and whether it believes there’s light at the end of the horizon for the XRP Army.

Ripple Goes Big

March kicked off with a bang for the Brad Garlinghouse-spearheaded company, which announced plans to secure an Australian Financial Services License in the first couple of weeks. This would enable it to further expand its payment offerings in the country, allowing financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises to move value more efficiently and quickly across borders.

Shortly after, it teamed up with i-payout, a global payments platform enabling businesses to deliver fast, compliant payouts to workers, merchants, and partners, to enhance its presence in the North American market.

Then, it stated that it had become the only solution in Brazil “capable of serving institutions across the full spectrum of financial needs – from cross-border payments and digital asset custody to prime brokerage and treasury management.”

Just a few days ago, it was the turn of the Asian market. Ripple tapped supply chain finance firm Unloq to use its SC+ platform to bundle trade obligations, settlement conditions, and financing workloads into a single execution layer. The joint initiative aims to test whether Ripple’s RLUSD can replace manual payment processes, and Singapore’s sandbox (BLOOM) will serve as the testing ground.

So, What Does XRP Need More?

The aforementioned big moves only complement the fact that Ripple and its investors do not have to worry about the SEC lawsuit that was a burden for years before it was finally settled in 2025. One should expect that all of these bullish developments should enhance the underlying asset, right?

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Well, not exactly. XRP is down by over 60% since its July 2025 all-time high, and is even deep in the red YTD, alongside most of the crypto market. So, on the question of what XRP needs, ChatGPT said, “Ripple the company and XRP the asset are not perfectly linked in the short term.”

“While Ripple’s partnerships and licensing efforts strengthen its position in the global payments space, they don’t always translate immediately into direct buying pressure for XRP. Much of the company’s growth is focused on infrastructure, compliance, and enterprise adoption – areas that take time to impact token demand.”

Instead, the token needs to see an increased real usage first, followed by a clear narrative shift to see any significant gains. ChatGPT predicted that XRP will likely continue to trade in a sideways channel between $1.30 and $1.70 for the next couple of months, but it remains bullish on the medium-term outlook:

“If Ripple’s global expansion begins translating into measurable on-chain activity and liquidity flows, and if crypto market sentiment continues improving, XRP could begin catching up in Q2-Q3 2026.”

It added that a decisive break above $1.60 will open the door for $2.00, and “sustained momentum” could further push the asset toward $2.50 and even $3.00 this year.