Ripple Teams Up With Major Crypto Exchange to Boost RLUSD Liquidity

The stablecoin has now gone live for spot trading across over 280 pairs on OKX.

Ripple’s stablecoin, which has amassed a market cap of over $1.5 billion in a year and a half after its launch, has received a notable adoption push from one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, OKX.

The official statement from both parties informed that the addition of RLUSD to eligible markets on OKX will “significantly” expand the underlying asset’s global access, liquidity, and trading utility.

“As RLUSD adoption accelerates, we’re seeing strong demand across both crypto-native and institutional markets, particularly for high-quality collateral. Partnering with OKX gives users more ways to deploy capital efficiently across spot and derivatives, while deepening RLUSD liquidity on one of the world’s largest trading platforms,” commented Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald.

The stablecoin is now available for trading in over 280 pairs on OKX, including against Ripple’s cross-border token, XRP. It can be used as “institutional-grade margin collateral for derivatives, including perpetual futures where available.”

The statement noted that deposits and withdrawals will be powered via the XRP Ledger (XRPL), with “direct minting and redemption ensuring consistent access to liquidity.”

RLUSD has grown to a $1.5 billion asset and has neared the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap in less than 18 months since its launch in December 2024. It’s currently the eighth largest stablecoin by that metric, according to data from CMC and CoinGecko.

RLUSD can be used to trade and collateralize positions across both spot and derivatives markets on OKX using the exchange’s Unified Order Book, which consolidates all eligible pairs into one liquidity pool, interface, and price discovery mechanism.