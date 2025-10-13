Ripple Teams Up with Immunefi to Boost XRPL Lending Protocol

Ripple and Immunefi have announced a strategic collaboration to boost the security of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) Lending Protocol, in a broader push to position it as an institutional-grade settlement layer.

The partnership was unveiled on October 13 and introduces an “Attackathon” designed to stress-test the proposed XRPL Lending Protocol ahead of its expected validator vote later this year. Through this initiative, top-tier Web3 security researchers from around the world are invited to identify vulnerabilities in the protocol, competing for a $200,000 prize pool.

XRPL Goes Institutional

According to the official press release shared with CryptoPotato, in addition to the bug-hunting competition, the Attackathon Academy will provide participants with targeted training on XRPL technology, running from October 13 to November 29.

The XRPL Lending Protocol itself represents a major step in Ripple’s enterprise-focused blockchain strategy, offering pooled lending and underwritten credit natively on the XRPL. The system is designed to automate the full loan lifecycle, from issuance to repayment, while linking borrowers to global liquidity sources and enabling lenders to earn yield on idle assets.

By integrating with existing risk and compliance processes, the protocol aims to improve transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in credit markets.

In a statement, Jasmine Cooper, Head of Product at RippleX, said,

“XRPL was designed to support secure, real-world financial applications, and that’s especially important as lending is introduced to the network. This initiative is about making sure the proposed Lending Protocol is thoroughly tested and resilient before launch, so developers and institutions can build with confidence. Partnering with Immunefi allows us to work with some of the top security researchers to help strengthen this new layer of XRPL’s DeFi infrastructure.”

XRPL Sees Strong September Activity

September 2025 was a busy month for the XRPL ecosystem with product improvements, compliance milestones, and community growth. As reported by CryptoPotato, self-custody cryptocurrency wallet Joey Wallet simplified onboarding, integrating MoonPay, First Ledger, and XRPCafe, while XRPScan introduced an amendment voting timeline for transparency in validator decisions. Xaman Wallet 4.2.1 removed trustline requirements and allowed seamless token transfers and MoonPay Sell integration for full fiat-to-XRP flows.

On compliance, the Credentials amendment went live, enabling decentralized on-chain identity verification for regulated interactions. DeFi and gaming also saw progress. Gamechain went live on testnet through XRPL Commons partnerships, and the XRPL Commons Aquarium Residency welcomed builders from 11 countries.