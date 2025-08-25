Just shortly after Ripple aided Gemini in achieving its IPO aspirations, the two US-based crypto companies have partnered again to introduce a special edition credit card focused on the latter’s native token.

The new product will also support Ripple’s stablecoin, which can now be used for US spot trading on Gemini’s crypto exchange platform.

Meet the Gemini Credit Card, XRP edition. Designed for enthusiasts, this limited edition metal card gives up to 4% back in XRP instantly. No waiting, just stacking. Available now pic.twitter.com/KU1bX7NvDS — Gemini (@Gemini) August 25, 2025

More details on the matter were provided by Ripple and its dev team. They informed that the new credit card will allow “simplified trading” with no extra conversion fees.

Even users who are paying with the US dollar will be able to get some extra rewards back on their purchases in the following manner:

→ 4% XRP on gas, charging, and rideshare

→ ️ 3% XRP on dining

→ 2% XRP on groceries

→ 1% XRP on everything else

This is the second big partnership endeavor between the two US-based firms after the previous one, also announced in August, which saw Ripple assist in Gemini’s IPO attempts.

The Winklevoss-founder exchange filed an S-1 form with the US Securities and Exchange Commission a few weeks back to go public. Before that, Gemini entered a credit agreement with Ripple.

At first, the Brad Garlinghouse-led company provided an “initial commitment” of $75 million. The deal also allows Gemini to make further requests of no less than $5 million and no bigger than $150 million. Each loan must be secured by collateral.