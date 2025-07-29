TL;DR

XRP whales move over 80M tokens off exchanges, signaling long-term holding behavior.

$845M in single-day losses follows co-founder’s $140M sell-off amid price pressure.

RSI cools from an overbought zone, indicating that XRP may be stabilizing after the recent price drop.

Exchange Supply Drops Sharply

Between July 23 and July 26, the amount of XRP held on centralized exchanges dropped from around 4.45 billion to just over 4.25 billion, based on Glassnode data. This change suggests large holders may be moving their funds into cold storage rather than keeping them liquid.

According to Captain Redbeard, the shift shows users are not preparing to sell. Instead, they appear to be withdrawing assets, possibly to hold through current market conditions.

Glassnode data showed a clear decline in $XRP held on exchanges, suggesting that holders are moving assets into private wallets rather than preparing to sell pic.twitter.com/9osNr7w1M7 — Captain Redbeard ‍♂️ (@Brett_Crypto_X) July 29, 2025

XRP was priced at $3.15 at press time, down 3% in the past 24 hours and nearly 9% over the last week. The asset has slipped steadily since reaching a new all-time high at $3.65 on July 18. Despite this, wallet outflows have continued. The behavior suggests many holders are not rushing to exit positions.

Analyst Ali Martinez said that losing the $3.15 level could open the door to a test of $3. He added that such a move “could present a solid buy-the-dip opportunity.” That level now acts as the nearest key support zone.

Selling Spikes After Insider Move

On-chain data shows roughly $845 million in realized losses over the past day, one of the most significant single-day sell-offs this month. This followed reports that a Ripple co-founder sold $140 million worth of XRP. The move added pressure to an already declining market.

While some investors are taking profits, trading volume remains strong at $6.2 billion. XRP continues to trade well below its all-time high, and recent activity shows a cautious mood.

Momentum Builds Underneath

The BBTrend value now sits at 27.66, pointing to a shift in short-term momentum. The recent expansion in green bars indicates renewed buying interest.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined to 59 against the recent peak of 72. This shift indicates that the asset is no longer overbought, and it could now stabilize.