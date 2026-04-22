Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Stuck in a Range, $1.20 or $2 Next?

While Bitcoin presses against recent months’ highs and Ethereum builds a case for a bullish breakout, XRP continues to tell a different story. Trading around $1.44, the altcoin has largely failed to participate in the broader market recovery.

This divergence has become one of the defining characteristics of this correction cycle and shows little sign of resolving in the near term.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

The most striking feature of the USDT chart right now is how aggressively the moving averages are converging toward the current price. The 100-day MA has declined to approximately $1.50, and the 200-day MA is sitting near $1.90.

Both moving averages are sloping downward and compressing the available space above, creating a tightening ceiling that will become harder to push through the longer the price remains range-bound beneath it.

XRP has been oscillating between roughly $1.20 and $1.60 since February with no directional conviction, and the RSI has been oscillating in the same uninspiring mid-range territory throughout that period.

The $1.80 supply band above the 100-day MA remains the first level that would genuinely shift the narrative, but getting there requires clearing the moving average and the channel’s upper boundary. Below, the $1.20 demand zone is the only thing standing between the current price and a psychological and structural breakdown toward $1.00.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC ratio is perhaps the most damning chart in the XRP narrative right now. While Bitcoin has broken its descending channel and reclaimed the 100-day MA, XRP/BTC sits at approximately 1,880 sats, languishing near the lows of the entire correction with both the 100-day MA (~2,050 sats) and 200-day MA (~2,150 sats) well above and still declining.

The RSI has bounced from the deeply oversold readings seen in early April back toward the 40s, which offers a slim technical case for a short-term bounce on this pair. But the context matters: XRP is failing to outperform Bitcoin even as BTC breaks out and markets are broadly recovering.

This is a signal of genuine fundamental weakness rather than simply macro correlation. Until this pair reclaims the 2,000 sats level and begins building above it, XRP remains one of the weakest major assets in the market, regardless of what the price does in dollar terms.