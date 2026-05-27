Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Slides Toward Critical $1.20 Support as Bears Stay in Control

XRP is trading at $1.33 as May draws to a close. It is quietly slipping to its lowest levels since March without any particular catalyst. The move is just a slow, grinding drift lower that has characterized the altcoin’s performance throughout the second half of the month.

The $1.20 support band is the closest it has been in weeks, and the 100-day moving average has been surrendered once again. The XRP/BTC pair is also testing its recent low and has looked increasingly fragile.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

Against USDT, the cryptocurrency is just below the upper boundary of the descending channel. The 100-day moving average at approximately $1.40 is now an overhead resistance after being surrendered during the May rollover, and the 200-day moving average continues to decline around $1.60.

The RSI is also hovering around 40, a soft reading with no sign of a floor forming.

The $1.20 demand zone is now close by, which makes the next few daily closes genuinely consequential. A potential breakdown below $1.20 would mark the first breach of that level since the February wick, potentially triggering a further crash toward the $0.60 zone. On the other hand, any recovery attempt first needs to reclaim $1.40 and the 100-day moving average to suggest a genuine recovery could form.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair is trading at 1,760 sats and is pressing the pink horizontal support level, which marks the recent low near 1,730 sats.

The price has struggled to sustain a modest recovery above 1800 sats. The RSI oscillating between 30 and 60 throughout May, without any sustained directional move, reflects a pair in exhausted equilibrium rather than clear directional momentum.

The 100-day moving average at approximately 1,900 sats and the 200-day moving average near 2,050 sats remain the dynamic recovery targets on both sides of the critical 2,000 supply zone.

Below, the lower channel boundary and the demand area near 1,500 sats are the next potential targets if the recent low breaks down. As things stand, XRP is expected to continue underperforming BTC, as the market remains largely unoptimistic about Ripple.