Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Has Only One Key Support Left Before Breakdown Below $1

XRP is showing signs of short-term consolidation, but the broader trend remains under pressure. The price continues to hover above key support zones, giving buyers a slight foothold, but resistance levels and descending trendlines are still limiting upside momentum.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

On the XRP/USDT chart, the asset is trading around $1.34. The price is just above the $1.20 support zone that has held recent lows. While there is a mild recovery attempt, XRP remains confined inside the descending channel and below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, located around the $1.80 and $2.10 levels, respectively. This still keeps the overall structure bearish.

For the buyers to get back in control, the asset would need to move above the $1.75 to $1.80 area to shift the short-term sentiment more favorably. On the other hand, the $1.20 support zone remains critical, as if a drop below this level could cause another liquidation cascade and push the price significantly further to the downside.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair mirrors this cautious tone of its USDT counterpart. XRP is hovering around 2,000 sats, holding near the recent lows and the key support area. The resistance clusters formed from the convergence of the 100-day and 200-day moving averages from 2,100 to 2,200 sats remain the primary obstacle for the buyers to push through in order to create a bullish outlook.

On the other hand, a breakdown of the support level at 2,000 sats could be disastrous, as it would likely lead to a deeper drop toward the lower boundary of the descending channel around 1,600 sats, or even below it toward the 1,500 sat horizontal support area. The repercussions of this scenario would be catastrophic, as it would create a very negative sentiment that would potentially take a long time to reverse.