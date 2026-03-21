Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Could Explode to $2 but This Has to Happen First

Is XRP headed for a major move toward $2? It might be, but here's what needs to happen first

﻿XRP’s price has failed to capitalize on a major move higher this week and has retreated to about $1.44, roughly in line with how the rest of the market has behaved during the same period.

According to popular technical analyst CRYPTOWZRD, the altcoin might be poised for another leg up, but there are conditions to be met before that happens.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Mirrors BTC

In his last technical analysis on XRP’s price, the analyst outlined that the altcoin closed yesterday’s daily candle indecisively, while its weekly candle on the CME chart closed with a pattern known as a gravestone doji.

XRP is simply mirroring Bitcoin’s overall sentiment. XRPBTC needs to turn more positive and holde above its nearest resistance to expect some positive outcome. – Wrote CRYPTOWZRD on X.

Going forward, he said that a move above the $1.55 daily resistance could trigger a quick rally to the pivotal $2 level. However, when it came to intraday trading, he admitted that the price action looked “choppy and slow.”

That said, the analyst believes XRP must hold above the current $1.43 support area, which could offer upside.

The Optimal Outcome for XRP’s Price

In light of the above, there might even be a better trading setup for the altcoin in the future. The trader said that “a short-term bearish move below this support [read: $1.43] followed by a bullish turn would offer a better long opportunity toward the $1.54 resistance or higher.”

He also pointed out that “holding below $1.43 would offer a further decline and short opportunities.”

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In any case, the market appears to be waiting for a mature trade opportunity before engaging in any further actions.

There might be some positive signs forming, though. Net buying activity in long positions seems to be gradually increasing, which could be interpreted as a bullish signal.

While $XRP is moving sideway, net buying in long positions is gradually increasing. This is a positive signal. It means that it is quietly preparing for an upward movement. pic.twitter.com/riRSh9clK6 — CW (@CW8900) March 21, 2026