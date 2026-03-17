Ripple Price Prediction: What’s Next for XRP After Reclaiming Key Resistance?

XRP is showing a modest recovery attempt, but the bigger picture still looks cautious on both the USDT and BTC pairs. The price has bounced from recent lows, and short-term momentum has improved, yet XRP is still trading below major moving averages and within broader bearish structures. That means buyers are improving the short-term picture, but they have not fully changed the trend yet.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

On the XRP/USDT chart, the cross-border token has pushed up toward the $1.50 psychological level after spending several sessions consolidating above the $1.10 to $1.20 support zone. This bounce is constructive, especially with RSI pushing higher, but XRP still sits below the descending trendline, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, and the heavy $1.75 to $1.80 resistance area. That zone remains the first major test for buyers.

If the asset can reclaim that region, the next upside target would be the broader $2.40 to $2.50 supply zone. But the price must also break above the 200-day moving average, located around $2.10, before reaching this zone. Until then, the current move looks more like a relief bounce inside a larger downtrend than a confirmed reversal. But as long as the price holds above the $1.10 to $1.20 base, buyers still have a platform to build on.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP is also trying to stabilize after holding the key 2,000 sats support area. The pair has bounced back above 2,000 sats and is now attempting to regain some short-term momentum, but it remains below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which continue to cap the structure from above.

The first important resistance on the XRP/BTC chart sits around 2,200 sats, where the two major moving averages are located. The next key horizontal level will be the 2,400 to 2,500 sats area. A clean move above those levels would improve the outlook and suggest that relative weakness versus Bitcoin is starting to fade. If the pair gets rejected again, though, the 2,000 sats zone remains the key support to watch, with a break below it reopening the path toward the lower boundary of the channel around 1,700 sats.