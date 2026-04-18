Ripple Price Prediction: What Are XRP’s Next Big Targets After Recent Breakout?

XRP is trading around $1.43 as Bitcoin’s breakout above its descending channel lifts broader market sentiment. The altcoin has staged a slight recovery from the recent low, but continues to lag meaningfully behind BTC’s move. This has been a persistent theme throughout this correction that shows no signs of reversing yet.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

XRP remains firmly inside its descending channel on the USDT pair, with the 100-day MA now declining toward approximately $1.50 and the 200-day MA sitting near $1.90. Both moving averages are compressing downward and forming an increasingly tight resistance ceiling just above the current price. The convergence of the channel’s upper boundary with the 100-day MA around $1.50–$1.60 makes that zone the first real test for buyers.

The RSI has recovered above 50 from deeply oversold levels in February, which is an improvement but still short of anything that signals genuine trend momentum. The $1.80 supply band remains the more significant resistance above, and it needs to be reclaimed on a closing basis before any bullish case can be made with conviction.

Below, the $1.20 level is the critical support zone that has held on a closing basis since the February wick, and a breakdown there could be disastrous as it opens the door toward the $1.00 and the $0.60 structural zone further below.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair continues to disappoint, trading at approximately 1,880 sats and remaining in a sustained downtrend that has been in place since the August 2025 peak near 3,000 sats. While Bitcoin has broken above its descending channel and the 100-day MA, XRP has been completely unable to keep pace, and the ratio reflects that divergence clearly.

Both the 100-day MA (~2,000 sats) and 200-day MA (~2,100 sats) remain well above and declining, with the descending channel structure firmly intact. The RSI has bounced from deeply oversold territory in the low-20s back toward the mid-40s, which could support a short-term relief bounce on this pair, but a bounce is very different from a reversal.

A reclaim of 2,000 sats is the bare minimum needed before the bearish outlook begins to soften, and even then, the 100-day MA represents a much more meaningful hurdle. As long as Bitcoin continues to strengthen and XRP fails to outperform, this ratio is likely to remain under pressure.