Ripple Price Prediction: The Good and The Bad for XRP After Failed Rebound

XRP is trying to build a short-term recovery, but the broader trend still leans cautious. The recent bounce has improved momentum on both pairs, yet the price is still trading beneath major trend-defining resistance levels. In other words, sellers are no longer fully in control of the very short term, but buyers have not done enough to claim a real trend reversal either.

XRP/USDT Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the XRP/USDT chart, the asset has pushed back toward the mid-$1.40s after defending the $1.10 to $1.20 demand zone earlier this month. That rebound matters because it keeps XRP off the lows and lifts RSI back into a healthier range, but the price is still stuck inside the descending structure and below the first major supply band around $1.75 to $1.80.

That leaves XRP in a tricky spot. The current move looks constructive, but it still resembles a relief rally inside a larger downtrend rather than a clean breakout. If buyers can force a reclaim of the $1.75 to $1.80 region, the door opens toward the much heavier $2.40 to $2.50 resistance area. But the price would also need to climb above both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages to reach this area. Until then, the bounce is not decisive.

XRP/BTC 4-Hour Chart

The XRP/BTC pair is telling a similar story. After repeatedly holding the 2,000 sats area, XRP has started to recover a bit and is now pressing back above that support zone. Momentum has improved, and the pair no longer looks as weak as it did during the recent dip, though it is still trading under both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

For the BTC pair, the first task is to turn this rebound into follow-through. A push through the 2,100 to 2,200 sats area would be a good start, and lead to a breakout above both key moving averages. But the real test remains higher at 2,400 to 2,500 sats, where layered resistance and the broader downtrend line converge. If XRP gets rejected before that, the market likely falls back into the same sideways-to-bearish range. However, if it breaks through, the tone shifts from simple stabilization to genuine recovery.