Ripple Price Prediction: Is XRP Due for a Correction Below $3 in the Coming Days? Warning Signs Appear

XRP’s perpetual futures market is sending a clear cautionary signal, as sellers have now taken firm control. The latest analysis of the “Taker Ratio” across all exchanges is indicative of this growing imbalance, as it revealed that July 2025 saw the metric drop to its lowest level since November 2024.

Despite XRP maintaining a steady price slightly above the $3 mark, the sharp decline in the Taker Ratio indicates that selling pressure is mounting beneath the surface.

Bearish Divergence

Interestingly, this bearish signal is not limited to the overall market. In fact, it is also evident on Binance, the world’s largest exchange, as well.

What makes this development especially concerning is the emergence of a bearish divergence, according to CryptoQuant’s analysis. While XRP’s price remains high, traders in the derivatives market are increasingly betting against it, with “Taker Sells” dominating activity. This suggests that many participants may be locking in profits or positioning for a potential downturn, indicating caution rather than confidence at current levels, despite XRP’s 9% rise over the past week.

Meanwhile, the analysis also aligns with recent on-chain data showing that XRP has been moving onto exchanges, which indicates an intent to sell.

The factors collectively point toward a scenario where aggressive selling in both spot and futures markets could weigh heavily on price stability. With sellers firmly in control, the risk of a correction becomes significantly higher.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared that XRP may be on the verge of breaking out from a descending triangle formation, but his outlook remains only mildly optimistic. According to his analysis, any potential breakout would likely drive XRP just toward the $3.60 level, which coincides with a Fibonacci retracement target. This projection suggests that while some upside may be possible, the move is relatively limited in scope, instead of a major rally.

October Showdown

But certain market watchers also believe that October could prove crucial for XRP as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) begins reviewing several XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications starting October 18. According to a popular trader, ‘Crypto King,’ some of the most prominent industry giants managing funds ranging from $200 million to as high as $1.5 trillion are seeking to provide exposure.

The approval of even a single ETF could serve as a game-changer, which is expected to unlock massive institutional inflows into the crypto asset.