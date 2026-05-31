Ripple Price Prediction: Can XRP Reclaim $1.40 as Bitcoin Pair Hits Important High?

XRP is closing out May at $1.34, ending the month almost unchanged in dollar terms from a week ago. But there is a more nuanced story against Bitcoin.

While the USDT pair continues to grind near the lows, with the $1.20 support uncomfortably close, the BTC ratio has staged a convincing recovery over the past week, with the RSI on that pair climbing to its highest reading since February.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

On the USDT pair, the price has gone essentially nowhere since last week. It is hovering around $1.34, pressed against the upper boundary of the descending channel.

The 100-day moving average at approximately $1.40 also sits just overhead. It is close enough to reclaim, but buyers have not been able to push the price above it over the past two weeks. On the downside, the $1.20 support band remains close below. This is a key level that has not been breached since February’s wick.

The RSI also sits in the 40–45 range and is recovering slightly from recent soft readings, but it offers no directional signal. A daily close back above the 100-day moving average at $1.40 and a breakout from the descending channel is the minimum requirement to ease the downward pressure and open the path to a genuine recovery. Failing that, the mentioned $1.20 critical demand zone could be the next decisive area for the price to visit in the coming weeks.

The BTC Pair

The pair against BTC tells a different story. From the recent low of 1,700 sats that held the price, XRP/BTC has recovered to above 1,800 sats and is on the verge of breaking above this area, which could be a sign of a potential recovery.

More significantly, the RSI has climbed to approximately 60–65, which is the highest reading on this pair since February and a dramatic reversal from the oversold extreme printed in early May. This kind of RSI recovery, from deeply oversold to the mid-to-upper 60s in under a month, historically carries follow-through rather than fading immediately.

The next meaningful resistance sits at the 2,000 sat zone, with the 100-day moving average declining below it near 1,900 sats, and the 200-day moving average just above at approximately 2,050 sats. Reclaiming this area would be a meaningful sign on the road to recovery for XRP.

Looking below, the recent low at 1,700 sats remains the immediate floor to defend on any pullback. Losing this level on a closing basis would invalidate the bounce entirely and could push the price much lower in the coming weeks.