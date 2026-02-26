Ripple Price Analysis: XRP’s Next Critical Levels to Watch After 20% Bounce
XRP remains in a corrective phase across both USD and BTC pairs. The recent bounce from locally oversold conditions has eased immediate downside pressure, but the broader structure still reflects a dominant downtrend, with rallies so far failing to reclaim major resistance zones or longer-term moving averages.
Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair
On the USDT chart, XRP continues to trade within a descending channel that has governed the price action since late last year. The market recently reacted from the $1.20 support band, producing a short-term rebound toward the mid-channel area around $1.45–$1.50.
This move has not yet challenged the primary resistance cluster between $1.75 and $1.90, where prior breakdown support, the local channel ceiling, and the key 100-day moving average (yellow) converge.
As long as the asset holds above the $1.20 demand region, the structure allows for further relief toward the $1.80 zone; a decisive rejection there would confirm the downtrend, while a loss of the $1.30 short-term low would expose the next major support in the $1.10–$1.20 area.
The BTC Pair
Against Bitcoin, XRP is consolidating near the lower half of its multi-month range around the 2,000 sats after an extended period of underperformance. The pair remains capped by layered resistance between 2,200 and 2,300 sats, reinforced by the downward-sloping 100-day (yellow) and 200-day (orange) moving averages, while a broader supply zone sits higher in the 2,400–2,500 sats region.
Recent stability above 2,000 sats and a modest improvement in momentum indicators point to short-term mean reversion potential, but the relative trend stays bearish as long as XRP/BTC trades below the 2,400–2,500 sats band, where a sustained breakout would be required to signal a more durable shift in market leadership.
