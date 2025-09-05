Ripple’s native token remains under pressure, consolidating inside a descending structure after its last impulsive move higher.

Both the daily and 4-hour charts highlight a decisive technical setup, where the market is compressing toward critical levels that will likely dictate the next major swing.

Ripple Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP is trading within a broad descending wedge pattern, defined by lower highs and higher lows, converging toward a decision zone. The price is currently hovering near the $2.8–2.9 range, just above the support cluster around $2.7, which coincides with the 100-day moving average.

This zone acts as a decision point (DP) for bulls to defend. A break below could open the path toward deeper supports near $2.4, while holding and bouncing here could pave the way for a retest of the upper wedge resistance around $3.1–3.2.

The 4-Hour Chart

Zooming into the 4H chart, XRP shows a clear compression within the descending wedge. Price action is repeatedly testing the lower boundary while struggling to reclaim the mid-resistance around $3.0–3.1.

This tight consolidation suggests weakening momentum, and the breakout direction from the wedge will be critical. A bullish breakout above $3.1 would likely trigger continuation toward $3.4, whereas sustained weakness could bring Ripplethe asset back to the $2.7 decision zone.