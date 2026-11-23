Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Tests Key Resistance Following the Sell-Off

XRP is attempting a recovery after briefly dropping toward $0.87 last week, its lowest level since late 2024. Trading around $0.99, the asset is now retesting the psychological $1.00 level from below. Whether buyers can reclaim it could decide if the recent sell-off was a capitulation move or a pause before deeper losses.

Ripple Price Analysis: Weekly Timeframe

On the weekly timeframe, XRP is still trading inside the large ascending channel it has followed over years. The asset was rejected from the channel’s upper boundary near $3.60 in mid-2025. That started a long series of lower highs, and the latest rejection from the $1.6 supply zone accelerated the decline.

The recent drop has brought the price to the channel’s rising lower boundary, which sits just above the $0.80 demand zone. That zone was a ceiling throughout 2022–2024 before the late-2024 breakout, so the long-term trendline and the former resistance now form a strong support confluence. This week’s candle is bouncing from that area.

The weekly RSI is also around 38. That points to bearish momentum, but the indicator has not yet reached the slightly oversold levels that marked previous cycle lows. A weekly close below the trendline and the $0.80 zone would seriously damage the multi-year bullish structure. In that case, the $0.30 region would be the next major demand area on the chart, which would mean an enormous potential crash.

The Daily Chart

The daily chart shows XRP inside a descending channel that has defined price action since January. The November sell-off broke through the $1.25 support and the $1.00 level, and the price reached the channel’s lower boundary near $0.87. Buyers stepped in there, and XRP is now testing the $1.00 level from below.

The $1.00 level is the immediate inflection point. It acted as support during July and August before the sharp rally toward $1.55. If sellers turn it into resistance, the rebound would likely fade, and the lower channel boundary near $0.85 would come back into focus. On the other hand, a decisive daily close above $1.00 could allow a relief rally toward $1.25, with the channel’s upper boundary around $1.45 as the next major obstacle.

The daily RSI supports a cautiously constructive short-term view. The indicator has recovered from deeply oversold readings near 20 to around 40. It has also formed a bullish divergence, as the price made a lower low while the RSI made a higher low. This often comes before a short-term rebound, but RSI would need to move back above 50 to confirm that buyers are regaining control.