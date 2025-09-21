XRP has been consolidating after a strong breakout earlier this summer, showing resilience around key support zones. While momentum has cooled slightly, the structure across both XRP/USDT and XRP/BTC pairs suggests a potential continuation phase if buyers step back in around key technical levels.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The USDT Pair

On the daily chart, XRP/USDT is holding above the $2.70 support area, showing strength after the recent correction from the $3.60 zone.

Despite the sideways price action over the past few weeks, the pair remains within a broader ascending structure and is also supported by the 100-day moving average nearby, around the $2.80 mark. If the support levels mentioned hold, the next target for bulls would be reclaiming the $3.20 high and potentially retesting the channel top around $3.60.

The RSI is also hovering around the neutral 50 zone, indicating a lack of strong momentum either way. A breakout above the recent range could push the RSI back into bullish territory. But if the $2.70 support fails, the next significant demand zone lies around $2.30, near the bottom boundary of the ascending channel.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair is showing signs of relative strength after breaking out of the long-term descending channel earlier this summer. The asset is now consolidating just above the 2,400 SAT level, with a recent bullish crossover between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages further supporting the bullish bias.

So far, XRP is holding this level firmly as support, and unless BTC strengthens significantly in the short term, Ripple’s token may continue gaining against it. As long as the 2,400 SAT zone holds, there’s room for a push toward the 3,000 SAT level and possibly higher.