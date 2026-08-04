Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Struggles Against USDT but BTC Pair Paints a Much Bleaker Picture

XRP is still trading within a long-term bearish structure across both its BTC and USDT pairs. Although sellers have slowed their momentum in recent weeks, the price has yet to reclaim any meaningful resistance. This has left the broader trend tilted to the downside. Meanwhile, the current consolidation appears to be taking place at a critical support area that could determine the next major move.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

Against USDT, XRP remains confined within a descending channel while trading below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, keeping the broader trend bearish. The 100-day MA around $1.20 serves as the first dynamic resistance, while the 200-day MA near $1.35 strengthens the overhead resistance.

The price is holding just above the key $1 support zone, which has repeatedly attracted buyers over the past several weeks. However, the failure to reclaim the channel’s upper boundary or establish higher highs suggests bullish momentum remains limited. A breakdown below $1, on the other hand, could open the door for a decline toward the next major support around $0.90, or even lower.

On the upside, the first resistance lies between $1.25 and $1.30, where horizontal resistance aligns closely with the descending moving averages. A valid breakout above this area would be the first indication of improving momentum, while a broader trend reversal would likely require a break above the $1.50 to $1.55 supply zone.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair also remains in a clear downtrend, with the price trading inside a descending channel and again, below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The recent loss of the 1,700 sats support level has shifted market structure further in favor of the sellers, with that area now acting as immediate resistance.

Since breaking below 1,700 sats, XRP has been consolidating without any meaningful bullish momentum, suggesting sellers remain in control. As long as this level caps price action, the pair could extend its decline toward the next major support around 1.500 sats, which coincides with the lower boundary of the large channel.

A recovery above 1,700 sats, however, would be the first sign of improving sentiment, exposing the next resistance levels at 1,900 sats and 2,000 sats. However, until XRP reclaims these levels and breaks above the key moving averages and the descending channel, any rebound is likely to remain corrective rather than signaling a broader trend reversal.