Ripple’s token has faced a decisive rejection after failing to reclaim higher resistance zones, pushing it into a corrective phase. Despite this setback, important technical levels remain intact, and traders are closely watching to see whether demand stabilizes the price or if further downside pressure will take over.

Ripple Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP has retested its 100-day moving average following the recent sell-off. The decline from the mid-range resistance drove the asset toward the $2.85 zone, where horizontal support converges with the MA. This overlap makes the current level a critical battleground.

If buyers can defend this region, bullish sentiment may revive, with potential for a recovery toward higher resistance. However, a clean break below would expose the $2.0–$2.1 support zone, a deeper demand area that could absorb selling pressure. Overall, XRP appears to be in a retracement stage within a broader upward channel.

The 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour structure highlights a descending channel forming after the failure to sustain higher levels. The asset recently bounced from the $2.7 demand area, showing some buy-side defense. Yet, as long as the descending resistance trendline contains momentum, the short-term outlook remains corrective.

A retest of the $3.1 zone could prove decisive; a rejection here would likely extend the correction, while a breakout above would signal the start of a bullish recovery. Until then, the $2.7 green demand zone remains the key decision point for traders to monitor in the short term.