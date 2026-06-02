Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Shows Deeper Correction Signs Against Both USD and BTC

Ripple’s XRP remains under pressure against both the US dollar and Bitcoin, with the price action continuing to respect a broader bearish structure. The daily charts show the token trading below key moving averages while approaching important support zones that could determine the next major directional move.

Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

Against the US dollar, XRP is trading near $1.26 after another rejection from the descending channel resistance. The asset remains capped below both the 100-day moving average around $1.4 and the 200-day moving average near $1.65, highlighting the lack of bullish momentum on the higher timeframe.

The broader trend continues to favor sellers as XRP remains confined within a well-defined downward channel. Recent attempts to reclaim the 100-day MA failed, leading to another leg lower toward the lower half of the channel. Immediate support is located around the $1.1 to $1.2 demand zone, which has already acted as a significant reaction area earlier in the year.

A breakdown below this region could expose the channel’s lower boundary and potentially trigger a deeper correction.

XRP/BTC Chart

From a relative-strength perspective, the XRP/BTC chart paints a similarly weak picture. The pair remains inside a long-term descending channel while trading beneath both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. Despite a recent bounce from the local bottom around 1,740 sats, the recovery has so far been limited and remains below the nearest resistance zone around 1,850 sats.

However, the pair is currently testing a nearby supply zone around 1,850 sats. A successful breakout above this level could open the door toward the broader resistance region between 1,950 and 2,050 sats, where the 100-day moving average is also located. Failure to reclaim this area would keep the bearish market structure intact and increase the likelihood of another retest of the recent lows.