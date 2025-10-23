Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Remains Weak Against Both BTC and USD

Ripple’s native token has been under pressure over the past two weeks, giving up almost all of its strong Q3 gains. While Bitcoin’s dominance has surged, altcoins like XRP are struggling to hold critical support levels. However, the charts still show some structure holding for now.

Technical Analysis

By Shayan

The USDT Pair

On the USDT chart, XRP has pulled back from the upper boundary of its broad ascending channel and is now testing the lower trendline. The asset is currently positioned just below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, with the latter serving as immediate resistance at around $2.60.

A break below the lower boundary of the channel could expose the $2 demand zone. With the RSI also hovering around 40, the momentum is bearish but not oversold, suggesting more room for downside if support fails.

The BTC Pair

Looking at the BTC pair, the situation appears weaker. XRP has broken below the long-standing support around 2,500 SAT and is struggling to reclaim the 200-day MA. After a sharp drop to the 2,000 area, the price has found temporary stability but still trades below key resistance levels.

The RSI also remains stuck near 39, showing that relative strength is lacking compared to Bitcoin. Therefore, the buyers need to reclaim the 2,500 zone soon to regain momentum. Otherwise, XRP is likely to continue its decline against BTC.