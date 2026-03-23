Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Recoveries Stay Weak Below This Key Level

XRP has been in a sustained downtrend since its July 2025 peak, losing ground against both the dollar and Bitcoin over the past eight months. With the price still trapped below key moving averages and inside a descending channel, the broader structure remains bearish heading into the final stretch of Q1 2026.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

XRP is trading around $1.42 after bouncing from the February low near $1.20, a level that has held as key horizontal support. The recovery, however, remains shallow. The price is still well beneath the 100-day and 200-day MAs sitting near $1.80 and $2.10, which represent the next major resistance levels to watch.

A sustained close above $1.80 would be the first sign of bullish momentum returning, while a breakdown below $1.20 exposes XRP to a retest of the $1.00 psychological level and even drop much deeper. The RSI has also recovered from deeply oversold territory but is hovering around the midpoint, offering no clear directional conviction just yet.

The BTC Pair

XRP/BTC is hovering near 2,020 sats, deep within a months-long descending channel and below both the 100-day (2,100 sats) and 200-day (~2,200 sats) moving averages. The resistance band at 2,500 sats has capped every recovery attempt since October 2025.

The 2,000 sats support zone has held on a closing basis, and the RSI is recovering from its most oversold level of the correction cycle, which is a modest positive sign. But unless XRP breaks above the channel’s upper trendline and reclaims the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.