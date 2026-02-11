Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Must Reclaim This Level to End the Bearish Trend
Ripple’s XRP remains under clear bearish pressure, but instead of accelerating lower, the market has transitioned into a compression phase. The price action is now stabilizing near a key psychological floor, with volatility declining as both sides hesitate to commit aggressively.
Ripple Price Analysis: The Daily Chart
On the daily timeframe, XRP’s decisive breakdown below the descending channel’s midline triggered a strong impulsive sell-off that drove the price toward the $1 demand region. That breakdown confirmed a structural shift in favor of sellers. Although a rebound followed, it stalled beneath the $1.5 resistance zone, which now acts as a firm supply area.
The inability to reclaim $1.5 signals that the recent upside move was corrective rather than impulsive. Sellers remain active on rallies, defending overhead supply. As long as XRP trades below $1.5, the broader structure remains tilted to the downside.
Currently, the price is consolidating between $1 and $1.5, with $1 acting as the primary daily demand. A decisive breakdown below $1 could expose the market to deeper downside continuation, while only a strong daily close above $1.5 would shift short-term momentum back in favor of buyers.
XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour timeframe, the rebound from $1 appears as a sharp reaction move fueled by short-term profit-taking. The recovery pushed the price toward $1.5, but the structure shows clear hesitation and rejection inside that supply region.
The market is now compressing between $1 demand and $1.5 supply, forming a range-bound structure. This reflects temporary equilibrium rather than trend reversal. Buyers are defending $1, but they lack the strength to challenge $1.5 convincingly.
If Ripple manages a clean breakout above $1.5 with momentum, the next meaningful supply zone sits around $1.8. Conversely, a breakdown below $1 would likely reintroduce aggressive selling pressure and resume the broader bearish leg.
