Ripple has enjoyed a bullish rally in recent weeks, but the momentum now appears to be fading as buyers confront a significant resistance level. Technical signals suggest that the market is entering a cooling-off phase, marked by consolidation and potential short-term retracement.

XRP Analysis

By Shayan

The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP’s uptrend has been met with strong resistance around the $2.4 mark, which also coincides with the upper boundary of a prolonged descending wedge pattern near $2.6. This zone is proving to be a robust supply region, as evidenced by the market’s inability to maintain upward momentum.

Despite the prior bullish impulse, the lack of follow-through buying and momentum at this level has triggered a mild rejection. This suggests that the recent rally may have exhausted itself for now, as buyers fail to overcome this decisive resistance.

The result is likely to be a short-term consolidation phase below the $2.4 region. This kind of corrective behavior is not unusual after a strong advance — it allows the market to digest gains, reset indicators, and potentially attract new demand before attempting another breakout.

The 4-Hour Chart

Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, technical weakness becomes more pronounced. XRP has been rejected at the $2.4 resistance, retracing lower shortly after failing to break through.

A bearish divergence has also formed between the price and the RSI, highlighting weakening momentum even as the price tested new highs. Most critically, Ripple has broken below a prior swing low, printing a lower low, often an early signal of trend exhaustion and a potential structure shift.

This confluence of factors points toward a high probability of a retracement toward the $2 psychological level in the near term. Should demand fail to re-enter around this zone, deeper corrections could follow. However, if buyers step in with conviction, this region may serve as a launchpad for another breakout attempt toward $2.6 and beyond.