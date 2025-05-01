Ripple has enjoyed a bullish rally in recent weeks, but the momentum now appears to be fading as buyers confront a significant resistance level. Technical signals suggest that the market is entering a cooling-off phase, marked by consolidation and potential short-term retracement.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
On the daily timeframe, XRP’s uptrend has been met with strong resistance around the $2.4 mark, which also coincides with the upper boundary of a prolonged descending wedge pattern near $2.6. This zone is proving to be a robust supply region, as evidenced by the market’s inability to maintain upward momentum.
Despite the prior bullish impulse, the lack of follow-through buying and momentum at this level has triggered a mild rejection. This suggests that the recent rally may have exhausted itself for now, as buyers fail to overcome this decisive resistance.
The result is likely to be a short-term consolidation phase below the $2.4 region. This kind of corrective behavior is not unusual after a strong advance — it allows the market to digest gains, reset indicators, and potentially attract new demand before attempting another breakout.
The 4-Hour Chart
Zooming into the 4-hour timeframe, technical weakness becomes more pronounced. XRP has been rejected at the $2.4 resistance, retracing lower shortly after failing to break through.
A bearish divergence has also formed between the price and the RSI, highlighting weakening momentum even as the price tested new highs. Most critically, Ripple has broken below a prior swing low, printing a lower low, often an early signal of trend exhaustion and a potential structure shift.
This confluence of factors points toward a high probability of a retracement toward the $2 psychological level in the near term. Should demand fail to re-enter around this zone, deeper corrections could follow. However, if buyers step in with conviction, this region may serve as a launchpad for another breakout attempt toward $2.6 and beyond.
LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.