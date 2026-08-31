Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Hits Critical Decision Point as Key Support Comes Under Pressure

Ripple’s XRP is undergoing a corrective phase after its explosive breakout from the $1 region. While the broader structure has improved substantially, fading momentum below the $1.45-$1.55 resistance zone suggests the market may need a deeper pullback or additional consolidation before attempting another sustained advance.

XRP Price Analysis: The Daily Chart

On the daily timeframe, XRP’s breakout represented a major structural shift, with the price escaping the prolonged descending channel and surging through both moving averages. However, the rally encountered substantial selling pressure inside the $1.45-$1.55 resistance zone, while the long upper wick toward $1.70 highlights the rejection of higher prices.

The token has since retraced toward $1.37, with the sequence of lower highs and lower lows following the rejection indicating that short-term momentum has turned corrective.

The first important support is the $1.27-$1.34 zone. This area also overlaps with the higher moving average shown on the chart, strengthening its technical significance. A successful reaction from this region could allow XRP to stabilize before another attempt at the $1.45-$1.55 resistance zone.

However, a daily breakdown below $1.27 would weaken the post-breakout structure and increase the probability of a deeper correction. In that case, the lower moving average around $1.15 could become relevant before the broader $0.93-$0.97 demand zone comes back into consideration.

XRP/USDT 4-Hour Chart

The 4-hour chart shows XRP consolidating after the initial rally from approximately $0.99 to $1.70. The subsequent rejection from the $1.43-$1.55 supply zone has gradually pushed the price back toward the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement at $1.34.

This makes the $1.33-$1.34 area an important near-term decision point. The asset has already tested this level and produced a modest reaction, but buyers have yet to generate a convincing recovery. Holding above it could lead to continued sideways consolidation and potentially another attempt at the $1.43-$1.55 resistance zone.

If the $1.34 level fails, however, the correction could extend toward the next Fibonacci levels. The 0.618 retracement at $1.26 sits inside the first notable pullback zone, while the 0.702 level near $1.20 provides another support reference. A more substantial correction would bring the 0.786 retracement at $1.14 and the broader $1.09-$1.14 support zone into focus.

For now, the short-term structure remains corrective below $1.43-$1.55. A sustained reclaim of this resistance zone would be needed to shift momentum decisively back toward the bulls and reopen the possibility of challenging the $1.70 high.