Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Finally Shows Bullish Momentum Signs After Weeks of Consolidation

XRP is trading around $1.42 as the broader crypto market finds its footing following weeks of macro-driven turbulence. With Bitcoin regaining some composure and risk appetite gradually returning to digital assets, Ripple’s token is showing early signs of building momentum. The question now is whether this is the beginning of a genuine breakout or simply another false dawn at the upper edge of a months-long descending channel.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

After spending the better part of Q1 2026 grinding sideways near the lows, XRP has quietly built a modest recovery setup. The asset is currently pressing against the upper boundary of the descending channel that has governed the price action since the October 2025 peak near $3.00, and for the first time in several months. The RSI has been hovering above 50, signaling that buyers are showing up with slightly more conviction than before.

The immediate overhead test is the channel’s upper boundary and the 100-day moving average, located around $1.50. Above that, the $1.80 zone is a wide supply band that served as support in late 2025 before flipping to resistance following the February breakdown. The 200-day MA is declining into that same area, adding structural weight to the resistance cluster.

A confirmed daily close above $1.80 would be the first meaningful technical break in this correction, opening the door toward the $2.40 supply zone where a heavier distribution band sits. On the downside, the trendline that price reclaimed in recent weeks and the February wick low at $1.20 remains the hard floor.

The BTC Pair

Against Bitcoin, XRP tells a different story. The pair is trading at 1,818 sats, sitting above the lower boundary of its own descending channel near 1,600 sats. While the USDT pair is challenging resistance from below, the BTC pair is declining, reflecting the fact that XRP has continued to underperform Bitcoin throughout this cycle’s corrective phase. The 100-day MA (~2,000 sats) and 200-day MA (~2,100 sats) both sit far above the current price and are still trending downward, with no sign of flattening.

The RSI on this pair hovers around 40, and there is no comparable bullish momentum building here to what is visible on the USDT chart. If the recent major low at 1,792 sats breaks on a closing basis, the next meaningful support lies at the 1,500 sats zone, with a deeper extension toward 1,200 sats possible.

On the other hand, a genuine recovery requires, at a minimum, a reclaim of the 2,000 sat level and the declining moving averages. Until XRP/BTC can clear that threshold, any dollar-denominated gains are more likely a product of Bitcoin strength lifting the broader market than XRP-specific outperformance.