Following an impulsive surge driven by increased buying pressure near the crucial $0.43 support, XRP’s price has broken through multiple key resistance levels, including the 100 and 200-day moving averages.
The market sentiment has shifted bullish, with buyers targeting the critical $0.65 threshold.
XRP Price Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
An in-depth examination of the daily chart shows that after a significant uptick in buying interest near the key $0.43 support region, Ripple experienced a sharp price spike.
This surge allowed XRP to break out of a multi-month descending channel, surpassing several resistance zones, including the 100-day ($0.50) and 200-day ($0.54) moving averages and the crucial $0.55 static resistance level.
This price action indicates a clear shift in market sentiment towards a bullish outlook, with buyers regaining control. Currently, XRP is within a critical price range, defined by the $0.55 significant support and the $0.65 critical resistance regions, and is expected to consolidate within this range in the short term. A temporary retracement towards the 200-day MA is anticipated, aiming to complete a pullback to the broken level.
The 4-Hour Chart
The 4-hour chart reveals a clear bullish reversal, with the price breaking above the multi-month descending trendline.
This breakout has sparked renewed demand, pushing the price past the crucial $0.57 resistance region. Presently, XRP is targeting the $0.65 area, which aligns with its previous major daily swing high. This range is likely filled with supply and selling pressure, posing a short-term rejection risk.
However, given the impulsive nature of this surge, a short-term period of consolidation correction is possible. The price may retrace back toward the $0.49 (0.5 Fibonacci level) to the $0.47 (0.618 Fibonacci level) range to complete a pullback to the broken level.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.