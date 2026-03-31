Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Enters Q2 With No Bullish Reversal Signs

XRP is wrapping up Q1 2026 at around $1.30, sitting near its lowest levels in the past couple of years. The altcoin has shed the vast majority of its gains from the cycle peak and continues to bleed against both the dollar and Bitcoin. And the worst news? There is no technical sign of a reversal as the new quarter approaches.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

XRP has broken below the $1.40 area that offered tentative support through much of March and is now trading closer to $1.30. The market is dangerously close to the February swing low around $1.20. The large descending channel also remains fully intact, and both the 100-day moving average (~$1.70) and the 200-day moving average (~$2.0) remain above the current market price and continue to slope downward. This has created a heavy stack of resistance overhead.

The $1.20 support zone is now the critical level to watch. It held during February’s capitulation wick, but a confirmed close below it would open the door toward $1.00 and potentially even the $0.60 zone marked in red on the chart.

The RSI has also retreated back toward the low-30s after a brief mid-March recovery, reflecting renewed bearish momentum. Therefore, buyers have no credible case until XRP reclaims at least $1.80 on a clean daily close.

The BTC Pair

The XRP/BTC pair action is also deteriorating further. XRP is now trading at around 1,970 sats and has slipped below the 2,000 sats psychological support level. If the price fails to bounce and reclaim this area soon, it confirms that XRP is continuing to lose ground relative to Bitcoin even as BTC itself trades near multi-month lows.

Both moving averages remain overhead and declining, with the 100-day and 200-day MAs compressing toward each other around 2,100 sats and above the current price. The RSI is also hovering around 40, offering no directional signal either way.

The next notable support sits at the 1,800 sats zone, with the lower channel boundary at 1,600 sats, and the key 1,500 sats horizontal level as deeper downside targets. Both of these areas could come into play soon if selling pressure intensifies in the second quarter of 2026.