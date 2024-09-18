After a solid bullish rebound, Ripple’s price surged to the $0.60 level. However, it has since entered a brief consolidation phase, which may pave the way for further upward movement toward the significant $0.64 resistance.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
A closer look at Ripple’s daily chart reveals that following an increase in demand around the key 100-day ($0.53) and 200-day ($0.55) moving averages, buying activity intensified, leading to a sharp price surge toward the $0.60 mark.
Although Ripple’s upward momentum has temporarily paused, the price has now entered a short-term consolidation at this level. This phase is likely to be followed by a continuation of the bullish trend, with XRP targeting the critical $0.64 resistance level, a zone that has consistently challenged buyers in recent months.
Should sellers regain control of this resistance, XRP’s price could face a reversal, potentially declining back toward the $0.55 support region. On the other hand, if buyers manage to break through the $0.64 resistance, the bullish trend is expected to continue, signaling a shift in market sentiment.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, XRP saw increased buying interest at the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level ($0.52), which coincides with the lower boundary of a descending flag pattern. This triggered a strong bullish reversal, pushing the price toward the upper boundary of the flag at $0.62, a key resistance level in this formation.
If the cryptocurrency successfully breaks above $0.62, the bullish trend is likely to continue, with the price targeting the $0.64 threshold. However, failure to break through this resistance could lead to a bearish rejection, with the price potentially retracing back to the $0.55 static support area.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.