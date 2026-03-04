Ripple Price Analysis: XRP at a Make-or-Break Level – Key Zones on USDT and BTC Pairs

XRP is still trading under a broader bearish structure, but the recent price action looks like a base attempt after the sharp drawdown. For buyers, the main job is to reclaim key resistance zones and break the downtrend structure. Otherwise, this remains a sideways pause inside a larger downtrend.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

On the daily XRPUSDT chart timeframe, Ripple’s token is trading around $1.40 inside a descending channel and below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are still acting as overhead pressure. The nearest resistance sits around $1.70 to $1.80, where prior demand flipped into supply and where the 100-day moving average area is also located. The higher boundary of the descending channel is also located just above this area.

On the other side, support is defined around $1.20 to $1.10, which is the key floor that has to hold to keep the base intact. If XRP can reclaim $1.85, the next major upside zone is around $2.45 to $2.50, but if $1.20 fails, downside risk expands quickly because it breaks the current support shelf.

The BTC Pair

On the daily XRPBTC chart, the token is pressing into a key support region near 2,000 sats. The asset is also sitting below the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, so relative strength versus Bitcoin is still weak.

If 2,000 sats hold and XRP can reclaim 2,200 and 2,500 sats, the next upside target becomes 2,700 sats, with 3,000 sats as the key, higher resistance zone. However, if the 2,000 sats support zone breaks on a clean daily close, the next major demand area comes in way deeper at around the 1,500 sats zone.