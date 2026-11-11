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Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Approaches Make-or-Break Demand Zone as Bears Press Harder

Shayan Markets
By Shayan Markets

XRP has continued its steep decline after a failed breakout attempt in early November, slipping below $1.10 and now trading around $1.06. The asset is approaching the $1.00 demand zone that served as the base of the sharp August rally, making the coming sessions crucial to whether buyers can halt the sell-off before an even deeper breakdown below $1, which will likely trigger mass capitulation.

Ripple Price Analysis: The USDT Pair

The daily chart shows XRP’s broader bearish structure deepening. After the August surge from the $1.00 region toward $1.70 failed to hold, the asset formed a lower high near $1.65 in late September. It has since lost both the $1.25 support and the $1.10 zone, which marked the breakout point of the August rally.

The price is now hovering just above the $1.00 demand zone, where XRP consolidated through July and early August before the rally began. The recent lower wick toward approximately $1.03 suggests that buyers are starting to respond, although no meaningful rebound has formed yet. A decisive daily close below $1.00 would leave little marked support beneath it and raise the risk of an extended move lower.

On the upside, XRP would first need to reclaim $1.10, which could now act as resistance following the breakdown. Beyond that, the $1.25 level and the $1.30 supply zone, where the early-November rally was rejected, remain the main obstacles to any meaningful recovery.

The 4-Hour Chart

On the 4-hour timeframe, XRP has been trading within a descending channel since late September. Early November brought a brief breakout above the upper trendline toward $1.33, but the move was quickly rejected inside the $1.30 supply zone. This failed breakout effectively trapped late buyers and preceded an aggressive sell-off.

The decline sliced through the $1.25 support and, more significantly, through the channel’s lower boundary near $1.11. This suggests an acceleration of bearish momentum rather than a typical move within the structure. The token subsequently dropped to approximately $1.03, the upper edge of the $1.00 demand zone, and is now consolidating around $1.05.

A relief bounce from this area could target the $1.10 zone, where the broken lower trendline may now attract sellers on a retest. Conversely, a drop below $1.03 would likely expose the full demand zone toward $0.98. Therefore, things currently look dire for XRP, as unless it reclaims the lost channel, the market can plunge even lower in the short term.

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Ripple (XRP) Price
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About the author

Shayan Markets
Shayan Markets

Full-time on-chain Data Analyst and Python Programmer. Passionate about Bitcoin and DataVisualization.