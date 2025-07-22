Ripple has maintained strong bullish momentum, breaking above its previous peak and printing a new all-time high at $3.66.

However, a short-term corrective retracement is anticipated before the price potentially resumes its upward trajectory toward the $4 mark.

XRP Analysis

By Shayanmarkets

The Daily Chart

XRP has recently demonstrated strong bullish momentum, breaking decisively above its January 2018 peak at $3.4 and setting a new record of just over $3.65. This breakout signals a major shift in market sentiment, with price action accelerating through key resistance levels. The surge appears to be driven by institutional accumulation, highlighting a bullish bias in the market.

However, following such an impulsive rally, the market typically enters a temporary corrective phase. The $3 level stands out as a significant support zone and potential target for the current retracement. Holding above this level will be essential for maintaining the bullish structure and paving the way toward the $4 psychological threshold.

The 4-Hour Chart

In the lower timeframe, XRP’s breakout to $3.66 was marked by strong bullish momentum, as reflected by a sequence of large bullish candles. The asset gained approximately 30% in a single leg before encountering resistance and minor rejection at the ATH level.

Since then, XRP has entered a consolidation phase, likely forming a corrective pullback structure. The $3 region, coinciding with the 0.5–0.618 Fibonacci retracement zone, is a key area to watch for renewed buying interest.

If bulls defend this level and volume increases, another rally toward the $3.66 ATH, and potentially beyond, is probable. Until confirmation emerges, however, a continued short-term correction remains the base-case scenario.