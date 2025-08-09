Ripple has recently rallied to test the key $3.6 resistance zone. Should buying pressure continue and price secure a breakout above this level, the move could pave the way for an extended advance toward the $4 region.
XRP Price Analysis: Technicals
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
XRP has recently bounced from the critical $2.8 support zone, which aligns with the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally.
This confluence attracted notable buying interest, triggering a sharp upswing toward the $3.4–$3.6 resistance range. This zone represents a prior swing high and a likely area of concentrated supply, making it a significant hurdle for buyers to clear.
If bulls successfully reclaim the $3.6 level with strong volume, the path toward the psychological $4 threshold becomes more attainable. However, given the overhead supply, some short-term consolidation or a minor pullback from $3.6 is possible before any sustained breakout attempt.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4H timeframe, Ripple’s upward structure is more pronounced. Following a period of consolidation within a bullish flag formation, the market found support at the 0.5 Fib level and broke decisively to the upside. This breakout has fueled the advance toward the $3.6 resistance.
If buyers can overcome this barrier, the resulting breakout could trigger a short-squeeze, accelerating price toward $4.
Conversely, repeated rejections at $3.6 could lead to another consolidation phase within the current range before the next directional move.
