Ripple has been trading within a tight range of $0.55 to $0.63, with the price recently facing a significant rejection near the critical $0.64 resistance level, retracing toward the range’s lower boundary.
Despite this pullback, the asset is anticipated to undergo a period of sideways consolidation within this range until a breakout occurs.
XRP Analysis
By Shayan
The Daily Chart
A detailed examination of the daily chart reveals that Ripple has been confined within a crucial range, bounded by the $0.64 resistance and the $0.55 support level. Recently, it encountered increased selling pressure near the range’s upper boundary at the critical $0.64 resistance, resulting in a significant rejection.
Consequently, the asset has retraced towards the lower boundary of the range, which aligns with the 200-day moving average at $0.55, forming a strong support barrier. Given the current market conditions, Ripple is expected to experience sideways consolidation within this range until a decisive breakout occurs. A cascade towards the $0.50 threshold becomes highly likely if a bearish breakout happens.
The 4-Hour Chart
On the 4-hour chart, Ripple’s price action shows a clear rejection from the resistance zone at $0.64, a level that has consistently acted as a formidable barrier due to heightened selling pressure. This rejection has resulted in a downtrend, bringing the asset to a crucial support area of around $0.55.
Currently, Ripple is consolidating within the $0.55-$0.64 range, with the price nearing a potential breach of the lower boundary. Should this breach occur, a bearish continuation toward the crucial support region, marked by the 0.5 ($0.52) to 0.618 ($0.48) Fibonacci levels, is likely. Conversely, a bullish reversal targeting the range’s upper boundary at $0.64 could unfold if buying pressure emerges.
LIMITED OFFER 2024 at BYDFi Exchange: Up to $2,888 welcome reward, use this link to register and open a 100 USDT-M position for free!
Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is those of writers quoted. It does not represent the opinions of CryptoPotato on whether to buy, sell, or hold any investments. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use provided information at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more information.
Cryptocurrency charts by TradingView.